NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Patrick Queen #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was selected by the Batlimore Ravens with the 28th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Queen was the Defensive MVP in the 2019 National Championship Game. He also had 85 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss in his final year at LSU.

According to former Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda said Queen was the most improved player on the LSU defense.

