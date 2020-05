Corey Kiner, a four-star running back (according to 247 Sports) from Ohio, has pledged his commitment to LSU.

The Cincinnati native is ranked as the 10th-best running back in the country.

He heled offers from Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others.

Kiner talked to local media after his commitment on Monday — click the video provided to hear what he had to say.