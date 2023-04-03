BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University wants the public to meet its latest champions during a special event on campus Monday.

The LSU Women’s Basketball Team earned its first NCAA Championship win in Dallas Sunday, defeating Iowa’s Hawkeyes, 102-85.

When the champions return home, they’ll be met with an honorary event the community is also invited to observe Monday at 12:30 p.m.

BRProud plans to live stream the celebration, and interested viewers will be able to watch it on our website.