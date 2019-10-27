LSU is top Tiger in matchup against Auburn

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers scrambles with the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, (KLFY) – The #2 LSU tigers had another Top 10 test as they hosted the # 9 Auburn Tigers.

Auburn struck first with an Andres Carlson 30 yard field goal in the first quarter.

LSU responded with the game’s first touchdown, a Joe Burrow pass to Terrance Marshal, Jr.

LSU tried to convert on a 4th down but could not.

In the second quarter, the home team would give Auburn a short field after a muffed punt from Derek Stingley, Jr. and they would capitalize, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix would sneak it in from a yard out.

LSU would later tie the game at 10 with a 20 yard Cade York field goal.

Then before the half, it was a little redemption for Stingely as he picked off Nix just before the half came to an end.

The first half also saw Burrow get hit pretty hard as he scooted for a first down. Despite that, he remained in the game and played on.

“He’s got a linebacker mentality,” coach Ed Orgeron says. ” He’s tough and our team believes in him.

Burrow adds: “I think if your quarterback shows toughness like that, it can kind of get the team going.”

In the third, Auburn took the lead thanks to an Andres Carlson field goal.

Later in the quarter, LSU attempted to get in on 4th and goal from the 1, they were denied and Auburn took over.

Despite that and a Burrow interception, the defense held firm, forcing Auburn to punt on 6 straight drives.

“When our defense plays like that no one is going to beat us,” says Burrow.

Later in the quarter, Clyde Edwards-Helaire starred in an LSU TD drive.

The drive had 4 plays and 4 rushes.

All were by Edwards-Helaire. He finished with 136 yards on the ground on 26 carries. He also caught 7 balls for 51 yards.

Burrow also found paydirt on the ground. In the fourth, he scored from 7 yards out. The QB had 31 yards on the ground to go with his 321 passing yards.

Auburn would score late, but LSU would hold on for the 23-20 win.

“It was a gut check,” says Orgeron about this game. “Our guys have grit, out guys have character and that is the way we practice it.”

Burrow adds: ” We definitely showed toughness today. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but SEC games aren’t going to be pretty. When you come out on top against a top 10 team when you feel like you could always play better, it’s a good thing.”

LSU has a bye week before heading to Tuscaloosa to meet an Alabama Crimson Tide team that they have not beaten since 2011.