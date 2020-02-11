LSU hires Scott Linehan as new passing game coordinator

LSU Football adding to the staff today, and replacing Joe Brady. The National Champions and Head Coach Ed Orgeron hired the Former Rams Head Coach Scott Linehan. Linehan also served as the Offensive Coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 to 2018.

He’ll be tasked with bringing along Myles Brennan, and the rest of some very young quarterback talent.

He also worked in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and was the offensive coordinator for Nick Saban in Miami with the Dolphins.