LSU HC Ed Orgeron issues statement on sexual misconduct claims

BATON ROUGE, La. – Monday morning, USA Today released an article detailing claims against former LSU football players and how the university allegedly mishandled these cases. Former Tiger running back Derrius Guice was mentioned in the article, but two members of the 2019 national championship team, linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety Grant Delpit, were also named.

To begin his weekly presser, head coach Ed Orgeron addressed the article.

“There is no place in our society nor in this campus or on our football program for any behavior of this type. When accusations are made, we have a legal and moral obligation to report every allegation to the university’s Title IX office,” Oregon said.

