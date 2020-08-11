LSU has ‘no Plan B’ when it comes to football this fall, Orgeron tells FOX News

BATON ROUGE (The Advertiser) — LSU may have a Plan B should there be no football season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that is not in coach Ed Orgeron’s game plan.

“There is no Plan B here at LSU, man,” he said with a laugh on FOX News Tuesday morning. “We’re going forward ahead.”

LSU, SEC stick to guns: “We remain steadfast in our approach,” says athletic director

With the Big Ten Conference considering canceling the 2020 football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences canceling on Monday and Saturday, respectively, Orgeron appeared on FOX News to discuss what the Southeastern Conference and LSU may do.

FOX News host Sandra Smith, a former LSU track athlete, asked Orgeron, “Will you play?”

Orgeron did not answer absolutely.

“I do know this,” he said. “The SEC is competing for our players to play. I do believe that we have the best protocol for our players. Our players feel safe on campus. We only have a few players that are sick right now. They get the best care. Our players want to play. I do believe the SEC wants to play.”

