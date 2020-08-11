LSU has ‘no Plan B’ when it comes to football this fall, Orgeron tells FOX News

Geaux Nation

by: Greg Guilbeau/ The Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE (The Advertiser) — LSU may have a Plan B should there be no football season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that is not in coach Ed Orgeron’s game plan.

“There is no Plan B here at LSU, man,” he said with a laugh on FOX News Tuesday morning. “We’re going forward ahead.”

LSU, SEC stick to guns: “We remain steadfast in our approach,” says athletic director

With the Big Ten Conference considering canceling the 2020 football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences canceling on Monday and Saturday, respectively, Orgeron appeared on FOX News to discuss what the Southeastern Conference and LSU may do.

FOX News host Sandra Smith, a former LSU track athlete, asked Orgeron, “Will you play?”

Orgeron did not answer absolutely.

“I do know this,” he said. “The SEC is competing for our players to play. I do believe that we have the best protocol for our players. Our players feel safe on campus. We only have a few players that are sick right now. They get the best care. Our players want to play. I do believe the SEC wants to play.”

Read the rest of The Advertiser’s story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar