LSU Gymnastics’ special birthday message brings teenage fan to tears

Members of LSU’s gymnastics brought a teenage girl to tears with a special video message for her 13th birthday.

Jason Cluck says he and his wife planned to take their daughter, Marissa, to the SEC gymnastics Championship this year for her 13th birthday, but their plans changed after the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of sporting events. After reaching out to LSU gymnastics on social media, Cluck says he was overwhelmed by the support he received.

If you are a parent of an @LSUgym you did an amazing job. My daughter turned 13 today. We made a video of friends & family but last 2 min made her cry with joy. Thank you girls. #wow #livelovelaugh #Quarantine #teenager she will never forget this #birthday #LSU #LSUgym #thankyou pic.twitter.com/uyCFnuhKJD — Jason Cluck (@Jason_cluck05) April 7, 2020

“It is an amazing feeling when the people your kids look up to come through” Cluck said. “My wife and I appreciate it more than we could ever let them know” he said.