LSU Gymnastics Ranked Second in Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team, the defending Southeastern Conference champions and NCAA Runner-Up, is ranked No. 2 in the WCGA preseason poll, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Tigers totaled 1755 points and 11, first-place votes. Oklahoma finished with 1,813 points for first with 36 first-place votes. Florida is slated third, UCLA fourth and Utah rounds out the top five teams.

LSU heads into the 2020 season ranked in the top-five of the preseason poll for the seventh-straight season. The ranking also marks the 23nd consecutive season in which LSU is ranked in the top-15.

A limited number of season tickets are still available for 2020. Seating is available in the 300 level of the Maravich Center.

A season ticket reserves a seat for all six home meets in 2020. Season tickets start as low as $30 for adults and $18 for youth (ages 3-12) and can be purchased online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU Ticket Office at (225)578-2184.

The team kicks off the 2020 season at 7:15 p.m. inside the Maravich Center against Arizona.

2019 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

December 11, 2019

Rank, Team, Points(First-Place Votes)

1. Oklahoma (1813 points; 36 first-place votes)

2. LSU (1755 points; 11 first-place votes)

3. Florida (1680 points; 2 first-place votes)

4. UCLA (1671 points; 1 first-place vote)

5. Utah (1559 points)

6. Michigan (1515 points)

7. Denver (1493 points; 1 first place vote)

8. Georgia (1438 points)

9. California (1315 points)

10. Alabama (1306 points)

11. Oregon State (1271 points)

12. Kentucky (1240 points)

13. Auburn (1213 points)

14. Minnesota (1196 points)

15. Nebraska (1137 points)

16. Missouri (1000 points)

17. Washington (925 points)

18. Boise State (900 points)

19. Arkansas (798 points)

20. Iowa State (765 points)

21. Arizona State (749 points)

22. Stanford (746 points)

23. BYU (742 points)

24. Ohio State (654 points)

25. Penn State (638 points)

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)