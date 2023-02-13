BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up in the week six rankings to the eighth spot.

This marks the sixth consecutive week LSU has ranked amongst the top 10 teams in the nation.

The Tigers fell to No. 5 Auburn with a score of 197.500-197.750 on Friday night. The score was a season-high road score for LSU to improve the team’s average to 197.200 through seven meets.

In the event rankings, the Tigers improved to third on vault, 14th on beam and 11th on floor. The squad placed ninth on bars.

Senior Alyona Shchennikova, junior Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Aleah Finnegan all rank in the top-25 gymnasts in the nation. The rankings placed Bryant at No. 8, Finnegan at No. 23 and Shchennikova at No. 24.

The Tigers sit third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn and first on vault, third on bars, fifth on floor and sixth on beam.

LSU hosts No. 2 Florida this week inside the PMAC on Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

(Release via LSU Athletics)

Week Six Road To National Rankings (2/13/23)

RankNameAVG
1Oklahoma198.038
2Florida197.838
3Michigan197.792
4Utah197.679
5Auburn197.446
6UCLA197.425
7California197.317
8LSU197.2
9Alabama197.196
10Denver197.15
11Kentucky197.083
12Oregon State196.961
13Ohio State196.835
14Arkansas196.738
15Michigan State196.713
16Missouri196.663
17Minnesota196.542
18Iowa196.533
19Georgia196.514
20Arizona State196.45
21Southern Utah196.429
22Stanford196.263
23Illinois196.225
24Maryland196.215
25Washington196.029