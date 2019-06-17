LSU Gymnastics Announces 2020 Schedule

With 200 days until the 2020 season, LSU Gymnastics, the three-time defending Southeastern Conference Champions, announced its schedule.

The 2020 schedule features 10 teams that qualified for postseason competition and two of the eight teams that advanced to Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA Championships.

The program will host six meets inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the most exciting environment in college gymnastics. Arizona travels to Baton Rouge for the season opener on Jan. 3. The Tigers host SEC rivals Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Arkansas before completing the regular season against Arizona State.

LSU will travel to the west coast once again to take on Oregon State in Corvallis the first weekend of February. The squad’s other non-conference road dual meet comes against Texas Woman’s in March. LSU will also make return road trips to Georgia, Florida and Missouri. The familiar GymQuarters Invite is also on the schedule for a fourth-straight year in St. Charles, Missouri.

The Tigers will compete for their fourth-straight SEC Championship in Duluth, Georgia, on March 21. LSU will also compete for its 31st berth in the NCAA Championships on April 2-4 at either Oklahoma, Penn State, Denver or UCLA.

The NCAA Championships will take place April 17-18 at the new Dickies Arena. This will mark the second year of the new format.

LSU Gymnastics season ticket holders can renew for the 2020 season by logging on to their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at 225-578-2184 or toll free at 800-960-8587. The deadline to renew season tickets will be Wednesday, July 31. Paper invoices will be sent to season ticket holders in early July.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders for 2020 can sign up for the season ticket request list. The request list is free to sign up for and can be done so online at www.LSUTIX.net

Season tickets start at just $30 for adults and $18 for youth (ages 3-12).

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

