1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

LSU Guard Javonte Smart declares for NBA Draft, will maintain college eligibility

Geaux Nation

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

LSU guard Javonte Smart (1) works inside around Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LSU guard Javonte Smart declared for the NBA draft on Instagram Monday afternoon, but the Baton Rouge native will maintain his college eligibility for a possible return to LSU.

View this post on Instagram

In God I Trust 💜Let’s Geaux

A post shared by Javonte Smart #ykdavibe Godumb (@javontesmart) on

Smart declared for the 2019 draft but returned for his sophomore season. The Scotlandville Magnet High alum didn’t get any team workouts in 2019 but received feedback before returning for his second year.

Smart averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, while maintaining a 41.5 field goal percentage during the 2019-20 season. He became the fourth Tiger to declare for the draft. Forwards Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams and Darius Days also declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar