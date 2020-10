LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Saturday’s game between LSU and the University of Missouri will be moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Missouri due to the threat of Hurricane Delta.

University of Missouri officials made the announcement this morning. The game will kickoff at 11am in Columbia, Mo.