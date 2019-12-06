Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU football team heads to SEC Championship

Geaux Nation

by: Kennedi Walker

Posted: / Updated:

LSU fans can be heard across the Redstick screaming ‘Geaux Tigers.’


As the LSU football players got on their bus to go to Atlanta for the SEC championship, fans say they know their beloved Tigers won’t let them down.


“I’ve been an LSU fan for so long and I just love what the team is doing,” Taijh Delahoussaye said.


The Tigers are undefeated and ranked second in the nation. LSU students say it has a lot to do with one man.


“Coach O has got them to really believe that they are the best team in the country,” Aaron Jackson said.


“Ed gives us a whole new energy and we needed that,” Hagen Brignac said. “When he came in it kind of changed a lot, which was good.”


Overall fans predict LSU will beat the Georgia Bulldogs and they say they’re excited to for what comes next.

“I’m excited to go out there and get another SEC championship and hopefully a national championship,” Delahoussaye said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories