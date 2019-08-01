LSU Football reports for Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE- LSU Football gears up for preseason camp as 110 players return to campus.

There’s only 4 Saturdays to go until LSU opens the season on Saturday, August 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.

“We’re excited about the offense and the guys that we have coming back,” said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. “The focus in camp is going to be the line of scrimmage and getting better on the line of scrimmage – discipline, eliminating pre-snap penalties, pass protection and run blocking. We have to develop a great offensive line.”

“On defense, we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of speed. We have to figure out ways to make tackles in the backfield and sacks. We want to be more aggressive in the things that we do.”

