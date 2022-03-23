Baton Rouge, LA – LSU Football getting set to start up their spring practice under 1st year LSU Head Football Coach, Brian Kelly.

The spring will start without the services of wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Kayshon had a second ankle surgery, and is in a walking boot.

But, the Westgate High product, and his new coach are building a relationship continues to flourish.

Coach Kelly says, “What happens is you to tend to get distracted because you’re not involved in everything. But he’s learning you have to be involved in everything and that’s a process he’s going through. He’s making good progress.”