BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Football’s Brian Kelly’s weekly press conference included his comments about the weaknesses of the SEC West and the strength of Harold Perkins’ new position on the field.

After a weekend that saw both Alabama and Texas A&M fall in pivotal non-conference matchups, Kelly kept his thoughts about the division positive.

Also, what was the key difference in Perkins playing the linebacker position faster??

Coach Kelly gave his thoughts on Monday.

For his answers, click on the video provided.

