BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly says the program is parting ways with three defensive coaches and defensive coordinator Matt House.

“This morning, I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024. I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here. Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind. Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to Graduate Champions.” LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly

According to LSU Athletics staffing bios, defensive line coach Lindsey joined the staff in May 2023, cornerbacks coach Steeples joined in December 2021 after one season coaching special teams with the Minnesota Vikings and safeties coach Cooks joined in December 2021 after two seasons as a defensive analyst at Notre Dame.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach House joined the LSU football staff in 2022. The athletics department said he coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs for three years before working with the Tigers.

