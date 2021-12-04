LSU football fans are the #1 biggest pre-gamers in NCAA

BATON ROUGE, La.(WGNO)— LSU fans have a lot to talk about as they welcome former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to the team this week, and many may be celebrating with a few adult beverages.

According to a survey from the Vegas Insider, A new survey ranked Tiger fans as the #1 biggest pre-gamers in college football.

According to the results, fans of the LSU Tigers ranked 4th for booziest college football fans, overall and have an average of 3.9 drinks per game and spend an average of about $30.45 on booze per gameday.

The top five booziest fan bases also include Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech.