BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU football head coach Brian Kelly says the fight at the team’s practice Monday “is so far behind” him, calling it a teaching moment.

Both wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Malik Nabers were excused from practice after punches were thrown during practice Monday. Harold Perkins and Major Burns were also reportedly involved in the confrontation.

Kelly also provided an update regarding defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, saying Lindsey will be released from the hospital relatively soon and still has a long road of recovery ahead.

An Aug. 2 statement regarding Lindsey taking time away from LSU Football was released.

“Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey will step away from the LSU Football program as he deals with a personal health matter. In Coach Lindsey’s absence, John Jancek will serve as defensive line coach, and Bob Diaco will coach outside linebackers and special teams. Our prayers are with Coach Lindsey and his family, and we ask that their privacy be respected. We look forward to his return to the program.”

Tuesday was the fifth overall practice for LSU as they get ready for the season opener against Florida State on Sept. 3 in Orlando.

