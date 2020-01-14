Live Now
LSU fan’s GoFundMe to buy Clemson a new mascot costume raises $1k

(WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The internet says Clemson needs a new mascot.

As the two teams with Tiger mascots faced off in the College Football Playoff National Championship, LSU fans were taken aback by the Clemson Tiger. One LSU fan, identified as Dion Grossnickle, started a GoFundMe to purchase a new mascot costume for the university.

“It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981,” the campaign’s description said. “All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department.”

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised more than $1,400 in 11 hours from 175 donors, surpassing its original goal of $1,000. 

“I felt compelled to give. I didn’t have a dog in this fight, but the mascot could definitely use some sprucing up!” Janya Fontenot commented after donating $5 to the campaign.

Other football fans took to social media to rip Clemson’s mascot.

“Clemson’s tiger is Tony the tiger’s brother who chose drugs instead of frosted flakes,” Twitter user Kayla J wrote.

“Why does the Clemson Tiger mascot look like the abandoned stuffed animal you find 20 years later in the attic?” Taylor Stern wrote.

