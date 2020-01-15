LSU fans can snap photo with National Championship Trophy

Live Now
BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University fans reveling over the Tigers’ College Football Playoff National Championship win can continue the party by snapping a photo with the championship trophy.

The trophy will be displayed for fans in two Baton Rouge locations this week, news outlets reported.

Fans can head to Rouse’s located at 600 Arlington Creek on Wednesday between 4 to 7 p.m. or the Walmart on College Drive on Thursday also from 4 to 7 p.m.

Spectators will be able to view the trophy and have their photo taken with it. The trophy is 26.5 inches (67 centimeter) tall and weighs 50 pounds (23 kilograms). It’s made from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel.

National Championship Trophy Manager Ryan Kasmiersky says the trophy is concluding its season long tour visiting games and public events nationwide. He says the trophy will later go on permanent display at LSU.

LSU defeated South Carolina’s Clemson University, 42-25, on Monday.

