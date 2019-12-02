LSU fans can get a free slab of sod from Tiger Stadium

Live Now
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Running back John Emery Jr. #4 of the LSU Tigers dives for the endzone during the game against the Utah State Aggies at Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – LSU is giving fans the opportunity to literally grab a piece of history from the Tigers’ 12-0 season on Dec. 2.

The LSU Athletic Department will have free slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium available to fans as contractors begin removing sod for upcoming field renovations.

Crews will be replacing the field and improve drainage in the stadium over the next several months.

Over 3,300 slabs Tiger Stadium sod will be available for free on Dec. 2 while supplies last.

Fans are asked to take no more than four slabs per person. The slabs measure about 18″x24″.

The sod will be giving out to fans on a first-come, first-serve basis from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Bullpen lot at Alex Box stadium.

LSU defeated Texas A&M 50-7 on Nov. 30 in Tiger Stadium in what was the last LSU home game for many senior players, including Heisman-hopeful quarterback Joe Burrow.

LSU faces the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

