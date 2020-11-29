LSU falls to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) – The LSU Tigers traveled to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas to face the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 28.
LSU (3-4) suffered a 20-7 defeat to Texas A&M (6-1).
The lone score for the Tigers was on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Terrace Marshall Jr.
