LSU falls to #10 Alabama in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL – LSU was defeated by No. 10 Alabama, 76-58, Wednesday night inside the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led the Tigers with 22 points and added on five rebounds. Javonte Smart was the second leading scorer with 14 points. Smart joined the 1,000 point club after a layup in the first half. He is the 44th Tiger to reach that mark.

Alabama had five double-digit scorers, led by Jaden Shackelford with 19 points.

The Tigers will be back home in the PMAC to face No. 22 Florida on Saturday, February 6, at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Release via LSU Athletics)