ATHENS, GA, – Despite taking the lead with mere seconds left on the clock, the LSU Basketball team was unable to find a victory on the road, falling to Georgia, 65-63, Tuesday night inside Stegeman Coliseum.

LSU took a 63-62 lead with 11 seconds left after a KJ Williams jumper, but Georgia took the lead back almost immediately thanks to a Justin Hill layup with seven seconds left in the game. From there, an ill-fated inbounds play led to an LSU turnover, its 19th of the night, with the Tigers eventually losing their 13th game in a row to the Bulldogs.

The Tigers fall to 12-14 overall and 1-12 in SEC play and the Bulldogs improve to 16-10 overall and 6-7 in conference play.

KJ Williams led LSU in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds, falling just one board shy of a double double. Jalen Reed added a career-high nine points and finished with six rebounds, capping off a solid night for the freshman.

For Georgia, Braelen Bridges led the team in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jabri Abdur-Rahim finished with 11 points and Justin Hill had 10 points of his own as the Bulldogs finished with the win.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday as they host South Carolina in the PMAC at noon on the SEC Network.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)