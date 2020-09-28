LSU falls 14 spots in AP Poll

LSU Tigers play against Mississippi St. Bulldogs during a game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 26, 2020. (Photo by: Rebecca Warren / LSU Athletics)

LSU dropped to 20th in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers were ranked sixth before losing to Mississippi State 44-34 on opening weekend. The Tigers also fell from fifth in the Coaches Poll to 17th.

Three SEC teams made the top four, and four schools from the conference landed in the top 10.

See the top 25 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25: