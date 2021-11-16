LSU defense keeps positive by ‘cherpin each other’

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Keaontay Ingram #26 of the Texas Longhorns is stopped short of the goal line by the LSU Tigers defense in the firt quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU Football’s season has not went as planned, but Tigers are making the best of what is as of right now a 4-6 season.

“Bro chill! Like chill! He (Damone Clark) will get into it and he’ll get into it anytime. Micha (Baskerville) you see someone he has tackled on the sideline and he done pushed somebody out of bounds. I promise you if you look at his mouth he’s talkin’,” said Clemson transfer linebacker Mike Jones Jr.

“Yeah we all talk a little trash it just makes the game more fun a little bit,” said LSU senior linebacker Micha Baskerville.

“They have great personalities and super competitive guys. I love playing with those guys. When they hit you, they will let you know,” said Jones.

“When we’re on this field we’re like different people. I feel like we have to be more vocal and stuff so while we’re on the field were more vocal. We talk. We do what we gotta do, but after that we’re back to ourselves,” said Baskerville.

LSU has two regular season games left one of them being ULM on Saturday and will have to win both to be bowl eligible.