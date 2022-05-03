Baton Rouge, La – The LSU Tigers combined for 12 hits and 10 runs to defeat Nicholls, 10-6, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night.

LSU is now 30-14 overall. Nicholls moves to 24-17 overall.

LSU will travel this weekend to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in a three-game series beginning on Friday, May 6th at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Friday’s game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus at 6:00 p.m. CT and available to listen to affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Jacob Hasty secured the win and tossed for 1.1 innings, tallying three strikeouts and zero earned runs. He moves to a 1-0 win record.