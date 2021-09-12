LSU defeats McNeese, 34-7

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) is tackled by McNeese State defensive lineman C.J. Semien (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

4TH QUARTER: LSU leads 34-7

Cody Orgeron throws a short pass that Carlo Williams turns up the field for a 44-yard touchdown.

Corey Kiner busts into the end zone with 7:37 left in the game for a 23-yard tote to the endzone — his first touchdown as a Tiger.

Cade York nails a 56-yard field goal to set a Tiger Stadium record, making it a 27-0 lead for LSU.

With under three minutes left to play in the 3rd Quarter, LSU strikes again & Kayshon Boutte strikes again. A four-yard touchdown gives LSU a 24-0 lead.

PREVIOUS:

2nd Half start with a three-and-out for the LSU Offense. Tigers lead 17-0.

LSU’s Cade York caps off the first half with a 55-yard field goal to add to the Tiger lead, 17-0.

LSU TOUCHDOWN!! Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte for a 3-yard TD strike, making the Tiger lead 14-0 with 6:58 left in the second quarter

With 9:27 left in the second quarter, LSU still leads 7-0.

First quarter ends with LSU stopping McNeese, after the Cowboys took over inside the LSU 50 yard line, and the ensuing punt downed at the Tigers 13 yard line.

The LSU Tigers struck on the second drive for the purple & gold, with a 19-yard touchdown strike from Max Johnson to Trey Palmer. LSU leads 7-0 (still 1st Quarter).

Johnson starts the game 4-for-4 passing.

Cody Orgeron, after just one drive for McNeese, is 0-for-1 passing, and the Cowboys went three-and-out on their first drive of the ballgame.