LSU defeats Georgia-Southern 55-3

The Tigers took care of business in Death Valley on Saturday night.

Cade York nails a 48 yard FG and LSU now leads 55-3.

Lanard Fournette runs for a 2 yard touchdown and LSU expands their lead to 52-3 over Georgia Southern.

FOURNETTE for the SCORE!

It's a 52-3 lead for the Tigers pic.twitter.com/SwjoVUqiho — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 1, 2019

The first true freshman to make a field goal in a season opener in the modern era!

That’s a 45-3 #LSU lead pic.twitter.com/J4WB9b6b5M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 1, 2019

Terrace Marshall, Jr. has 3 catches, all of them touchdowns.

42-3 LSU at halftime in Death Valley.

Joe Burrow has 4 touchdowns now after a 3 yard TD pass to Terrace Marshall, Jr. makes it 35-0 LSU.

28-0 LSU after Joe Burrow throws a touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall, Jr.

The only bad thing about what's unfolding right now in Tiger Stadium is that this team is going to hear about how good they are for the next 6 days#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) September 1, 2019

Well that's one way to open up the season… pic.twitter.com/gJl6BL8jkV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 1, 2019

How you feeling LSU fans?

Joe Burrow with a 9 yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson.

(LSU Tigers now up 21-0 vs Ga Southern in 1st Q)



Me: NOW, how do you feel about that #LSU offense??



LSU fans: pic.twitter.com/OJKPyCR9vU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) September 1, 2019

LSU is on a roll! This time, the Tigers score on the ground.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire with one yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

That drive only took 2:13.

Joe Burrow is looking good, 4 for 5 on the opening drive including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ja’marr Chase.

Are You Not Entertained⁉️ pic.twitter.com/fX3yZSc2UR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 31, 2019

Are you ready for some football?

Watch: Pregame warmups and the Golden Band live from Tiger Stadium until kickoff of LSU vs. Georgia Southern (6:32 p.m. CT). #LSU https://t.co/njdb62Bmvd — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 31, 2019

It looks like LSU fans are ready to go as game time approaches.

The Georgia Southern Eagles and their unique offense are coming to Death Valley for a night game.

Georgia Southern football coach Chad Lunsford led the Eagles to a 10-3 record including loses to Clemson and Auburn.

LSU looks to build off of a 10-3 season as well with eight starters returning on offense and nine starters on defense.

Stay with us throughout the game as we provide updates on all of our platforms.



