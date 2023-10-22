BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers set the tone early, scoring on every first half drive except for one, in a 62-0 victory against the Army Black Knights on Saturday night.

Jayden Daniels only played the first half, after LSU amassed a 38-0 halftime lead. Daniels ended his day with 279 passing yards, three touchdowns and only four incompletions.

The LSU defense was opportunistic as well, creating four turnovers in the first three quarters, and turning Army over on downs two more times.

It was the first trip in Army’s history as a football program to Tiger Stadium.

The only clear negative for the Bayou Bengals was starting cornerback Zy Alexander going down with an apparent leg injury while returning an interception to end the first half.

Both Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. notched over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the night.

LSU will now take a week off to prepare for a showdown vs. No. 11 Alabama on Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa, Al. The Crimson Tide won their final pre-LSU contest on Saturday, beating No. 17 Tennessee, 34-20.

