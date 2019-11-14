Live Now
LSU commit, Madison Prep star receives All-America jersey

by: Brian Holland

LSU commit and Madison prep senior, Major Burns, received his Under Armour All-America jersey in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

The star defensive back committed to the Tigers in June, after also receiving offers from Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M, and many others.

Burns is rated as a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, and will be the first football player from Madison Prep to ever play in the prestigious all-star game.

As for what he had to say after he received the high honor? Click on the video provided for his comments.

