LSU classes cancelled Monday and Tuesday for national championship

Geaux Nation

by: Tyler Waggenspack

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The start of LSU’s spring semester is being postponed two days for the football team’s biggest game of the season.

The LSU Board of Supervisors has announced all classes are cancelled for Monday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 14 because of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

That’s according to an article by the Reveille, LSU’s newspaper.

The article says the supervisors came up with the decision over class cancellations at their monthly meeting Friday.

The decision also comes days after an online petition by students was gaining steam, demanding the university postpone classes and activities until after the big game.

