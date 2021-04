BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers lost, 13-1, to Vanderbilt Thursday night in game one of a three game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will face the Commodores again at 8:00 p.m. CT on Friday, April 2nd, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and available to listen to on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU falls to 17-9 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Vanderbilt advances to 21-3 on the year and 6-1 in the SEC.