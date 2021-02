LAFAYETTE, La. — No. 11 LSU scores seven runs in the final four innings to roll past UL-Lafayette on the road and beat them 11-2.

The Tigers improve to 3-1 on the year, while the Cajuns will fall to 3-2 with the loss.

LSU will be back at home to take on Youngstown State on Friday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will air on SECN+ at 7 p.m. CT.