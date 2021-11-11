LSU Basketball signs highly rated recruit Julian Phillips

LSU head coach Will Wade coaches against Louisiana-Monroe during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Will Wade says the Tigers have signed highly rated recruit Julian Phillips. The 6-foot-8 forward is a three-time All-State high school player from South Carolina. Wade describes Phillips as a “very cerebral” player who can play multiple positions because he moves and shoots well. Phillips is rated as a top-five player nationally at his position by multiple recruiting analysts including at 247sports and ESPN. He averaged more than 20 points last season for Blythewood High School in South Carolina and will play this season at Link Year Academy in Branson, Missouri.

(Story via The Associated Press)