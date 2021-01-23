LSU basketball falls to Kentucky, 82-69

(LSU SPORTS PRESS RELEASE) – LSU was defeated by Kentucky, 82-69, Saturday night inside Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Trendon Watford led the Tigers in scoring and rebounds, scoring 26 points and 10 boards. Cam Thomas added 18 points.

Kentucky was led by Brandon Boston Jr., who dropped in 18 points. Keion Brooks Jr. had 15 points and nine boards. Isaiah Jackson grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Tigers will face Texas A&M on Tuesday, January 26, in Bryan-College Station, Texas at 8:00 p.m. on SEC Network.