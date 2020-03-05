LSU Basketball falls at Arkansas, 99-90

The LSU Tigers, beset by foul trouble from the very start, lost its final road game of the season, 99-90, to Arkansas Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Tigers are now 20-10 overall and 11-6 on the season in the SEC, in a three-way tie for second with Auburn and Florida entering play on Saturday. The Tigers have already clinched the double bye for the SEC Tournament that begins in Nashville next week. LSU closes the regular season on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Georgia with senior tribute ceremonies prior to the game at 12:45 p.m.

Skylar Mays led LSU with 28 points, hitting four treys for the second straight game and going 10-of-11 at the free throw line to go with five rebounds and six assists. Emmitt Williams had 16 points and Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart each had 14 points.

Mason Jones had 36 points for Arkansas and Jimmy Whitt, Jr. had 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Desi Sills had 13 points, Isaiah Joe had 11 and Ethan Henderson 10 points.

Arkansas shot well for the night hitting 53.1 percent in the first half (17-of-32) with five treys.

LSU was whistled for 35 fouls in the game and Arkansas shot 36-of-54 at the line. Arkansas was called for 15 fouls and LSU shot 17-of-23 at the line.

For the game, Arkansas shot 50 percent from the floor, 28-of-56, with seven treys. The Tigers shot 44.3 percent for the game with 11 treys.

The Razorbacks, 19-11 and 7-10 in the league, dominated the first half and led 55-34 at the intermission. In the second half, the Tigers shot 51.3 percent, making 20-of-39 shots. LSU closed the game to seven points in the final two minutes of the game but was unable to get the game any closer.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available during business hours Thursday and Friday at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office and online at LSUsports.net.

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)