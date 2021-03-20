LSU basketball beats St. Bonaventure, advances to round of 32

St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) tries to get a shot past the defense of LSU forward Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, In. (BRPROUD.com) – LSU basketball began its run in the NCAA tournament with uncharacteristic offensive struggles. The Tigers bolstered the eighth best scoring offense in the country, but the Bayou Bengals scored just two points in the first 7:48 of the game.

LSU’s greatest weakness–defense–kept the Tigers out front for the first half, holding the Bonnies to just 22 first half points on seven made field goals in the opening 20 minutes. Thanks to the defensive effort, the Purple and Gold gave itself time to find rhythm on offense, which struggled thanks to Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford both drawing two personal fouls in the first half. Cam Thomas also had a hard time finding his rhythm on offense, opening the game 0/5 from the floor.

LSU still went into halftime up 31-22.

The Tigers offense went on a 12-5 run early in the second period, and LSU’s largest second half lead was 16 points. Thomas finished with a game high 27 points, and three players, Watford, Darius Days and Andre Hyatt, ended the game with double-doubles. The Tigers won 76-61.

LSU will face the winner of the No. 1 Michigan vs No. 11 Texas Southern game on Monday, March 22nd.

