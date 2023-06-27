BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University has made NCAA history.

According to a tweet from the SEC Network, LSU is “the first school to win a baseball and basketball national championship in the same year.”

LSU baseball won the College World Series by beating the University of Florida Gators 18-4 on Monday, June 26 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Lady Tigers took the women’s basketball NCAA Championship trophy on April 2 after winning 102-85 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game is the most-watched women’s NCAA basketball game in history with a record 9.9 million viewers.

According to the LSU Baseball Department, LSU games in the College World Series, particularly against Wake Forest, were some of the most-watched college or pro baseball games on cable this year. Both games against the Demon Deacons drew more than 2 million viewers.