OMAHA, NEB. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers baseball team defeated the Florida Gators in the series finale and is named the 2023 National Champions.

The Tigers were looking to avenge the 2017 loss to the Florida Gators. They beat the Gators (18-4) on Monday, June 26 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

According to ESPN, the sophomore pitcher Thatcher Hurd started the game and threw seven strikeouts and allowed two runs.

During this College World Series, the Tigers have broken records and achieved many accolades such as pitcher Ty Floyd breaking the LSU record of most strikeouts thrown in the College World Series, Dylan Crews breaking the LSU record of single-season runs and winning the Golden Spikes Award, and Paul Skenes breaking the SEC record for most strikeouts in a season.

The Tigers had more than 1.5 million viewers per game played on cable television, according to LSU Baseball.

This marks the seventh National Championship win for the Tigers since 2009.

LSU Athletics said a celebration will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. More details will be announced soon.