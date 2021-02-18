LSU Baseball schedule change: Tigers face Air Force Saturday & Sunday

Louisiana State outfielder Maurice Hampton, Jr. catches before an NCAA baseball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Due to COVID issues within its team, Notre Dame will not be traveling to Baton Rouge this weekend for the games it was scheduled to play in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU was scheduled to face Notre Dame on Sunday, so the Tigers will now meet Air Force at 12 p.m. CT Sunday.

LSU opens the season at 1 p.m. Saturday versus Air Force, and the Tigers will take on Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Monday to conclude the opening series.

All three games may be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they may be viewed online on SEC Network +.

Air Force and Louisiana Tech will also meet at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, though that game will not be open to the general public.

Below is the updated schedule for the opening weekend:

LSU Baseball Games This Weekend

Saturday, February 20 – Air Force at LSU, 1 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 21 – Air Force at LSU, 12 p.m. CT

Monday, February 22 – Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT

Other Scheduled Game at Alex Box Stadium This Weekend

(not open to the general public)

Sunday, February 21 – Air Force vs. Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m. CT

(Release via LSU Athletics)