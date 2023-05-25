HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jace Bohrofen had a two-run single, Hunter Hollan pitched 5 1/3 innings of solid relief, and Arkansas made a five-run fourth inning stand up for a 5-4 victory over LSU on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Bohrofen’s bases-loaded single drove in two and capped the Razorbacks’ big inning after RBI singles by Caleb Cali and Peyton Holt. Another run scored on catcher’s interference just prior to Bohrofen’s single.

Hollan (8-2) entered with the bases loaded and two out in the top of the fourth with LSU leading 1-0. He allowed a run to score on a wild pitch before getting out of the inning with a strikeout. The Tigers scored a single run in the eighth and got a one-out solo home run from Dylan Crews in the ninth before Hollan finished it with a strikeout and a groundout.

Hayden Travinski went 4 for 4 and scored twice for LSU.

Second-seeded Arkansas (41-15) advanced to the semifinals on Saturday and No. 3 LSU (43-14) will play No. 10 Texas A&M in a loser-out game on Friday.

(Story via The Associated Press)