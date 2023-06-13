BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson spoke with the media at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, June 13 at 11 a.m.

LSU is scheduled to play Tennessee at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 in Omaha. The Tigers booked their ticket to Omaha with an 8-3 victory over Kentucky on Sunday night.

Johnson said it is “not a surprise at all” that Tennessee is their opponent on Saturday. He said it should be a great night for college baseball.

About his team, Johnson said, “They are very mature in their approach, we’ve been very intentional about our approach. This is a special deal getting there, outside of Riley, Bryce and Christian, none of the players have been to Omaha.”

The focus isn’t just on Omaha, Johnson said, “We clearly set a goal that is beyond being in the College World Series.”

The coach said he thought Ty Floyd did a good job on Sunday, adding, “The most important pitch of the entire game the other night was in the first inning with two strikes and men on second and third.”

Jordan Thompson stepped to the microphone and talked about his throw to first base during the game against Kentucky. He said that was probably the best play he has ever made in a game.

Thompson also spoke about what having Paul Skenes as a teammate has meant to the team.

Pitcher Gavin Guidry then spoke about why he came to LSU and the road to Omaha.

LSU will get to practice inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to Johnson.

You can help send off the Tigers to Omaha on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.