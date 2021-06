BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – While LSU baseball would have much rather had success in the SEC Tournament and not fall out after losing to Georgia, the Tigers got valuable time off to heal up injuries.

Outfielders Gavin Dugas (ribs), Giovanni DiGiacomo (hamstring), and Mitchell Sanford (groin) all suffered injuries during the Texas A&M series.

Dugas and DiGiacomo were both seen practicing this week ahead of the Eugene Regional.

For more on the story, click the video provided.