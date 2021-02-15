LSU Baseball adjusts game times for Opening Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU has adjusted the starting times for its baseball games on Friday and Saturday due to the forecast of extremely cold weather this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will now meet Air Force in its 2021 season opener at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, instead of the originally-scheduled 7 p.m. CT start time.

The first pitch for Saturday’s LSU-Notre Dame game has also been moved to 4 p.m. CT from his original 7 p.m. CT time slot.

Sunday’s LSU-Louisiana Tech game will still be played at 3:30 p.m. CT, as originally scheduled. All three games may be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they may be viewed online on SEC Network +.

Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will also play each other this weekend at Alex Box Stadium in a round-robin format; however, those games will be not open to the general public.

Louisiana Tech-Notre Dame is set for 11 a.m. CT Friday; Air Force-Louisiana Tech will be played at 11 a.m. CT Saturday; and Notre Dame meets Air Force at 11 a.m. CT Sunday.

LSU Baseball Games This Weekend

Friday, February 19 – Air Force at LSU, 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, February 20 – Notre Dame at LSU, 4 p.m. CT

Sunday, February 21 – Louisiana Tech at LSU, 3:30 p.m. CT

Other Scheduled Games at Alex Box Stadium This Weekend

(not open to the general public)

Friday, February 19 – Louisiana Tech vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, February 20 – Air Force vs. Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m. CT

Sunday, February 21 – Notre Dame vs. Air Force, 11 a.m. CT

(Release via LSU Athletics)