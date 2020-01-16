Live Now
LSU Athletics investigating the “cash” exchange between Odell Beckham Jr. and Tiger players

Geaux Nation

by: Chad Sabadie

An LSU spokesman says the school has contacted NCAA and SEC officials following Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game.

Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette added.

LSU Athletics released a statement concerning the exchange of money between former Tiger standout Odell Beckham Jr. and several LSU players following the program’s national championship victory on Monday night.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

