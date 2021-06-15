LSU at UCLA game set for full seating capacity in the Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES, CA — In accordance with updated public health guidance regarding COVID-19, UCLA football games played at the Rose Bowl will be at full seating capacity for the upcoming 2021 season. Additional UCLA athletic events taking place outdoors will also allow for full seating capacity for the 2021-22 season, including soccer games at Wallis Annenberg Stadium and men’s water polo games at Spieker Aquatics Center. Specific details regarding health safety protocols at outdoor games will be announced at a later date.

Martin Jarmond , UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics said, “We are excited to welcome back students, alumni and fans to the Rose Bowl and our other outside sporting events. Getting the COVID-19 vaccination is strongly encouraged to provide the safest environment for everyone. We will continue to follow local and state health and safety protocols in order to maintain a safe environment for our fans.”

UCLA will open the 2021 collegiate football season at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28 at 12:30 pm against Hawai’i. The Bruins have a total of seven home games in 2021, including LSU (Sept. 4), Fresno State (Sept. 18), Arizona State (Oct. 2), Oregon (Oct. 23), Colorado (Nov. 13) and California (Nov. 27).

New this football season, UCLA will exclusively use mobile ticketing for all home games. In partnership with Paciolan, fans will be able to purchase tickets, receive them electronically and save them to their mobile device for a safe and easy entrance at the Rose Bowl. More details on mobile ticketing will be available later this summer.

Fans can purchase 2021 UCLA football season tickets now. CLICK HERE to place a $99 season-ticket deposit, or contact the UCLA Athletics Sales & Service staff for more information (310-206-5991 / tickets@athletics.ucla.edu).

The first UCLA Athletics home event for the 2021-22 season will be women’s soccer on Aug. 19. Additional sport schedules will be released at a later date.

(Release via UCLA Athletics)