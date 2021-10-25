LSU assistants continue to struggle amid job uncertainty

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s loss to Ole Miss was another example of the Tigers’ coaching struggles. The Bayou Bengals scored on the offense’s opening drive against the Rebels, but LSU did not add to its point total until the fourth quarter.

The Tigers will use the open date to self-scout, and one thing LSU will need to improve is midgame adjustments.

“I think that’s something that we have to get better at, during the game. You don’t wanna wait til halftime. I want to get those things fixed on the sideline, after the series. Sometimes, it’s happening. Sometimes, it’s not, but obviously in the third and the fourth quarter, when we’re not playing well, we need to do better at halftime adjustments. There’s no question about that,” head coach Ed Orgeron said.

The coaching staff has been doing mental gymnastics: trying to win games while their job status is no longer safe. Coach O’s time at LSU will be done when the season ends. The same could be true for the assistant coaches, but Orgeron has not seen his staff crumble under the pressure of unemployment.

“What I see everyday, they’re doing the best job for LSU at the moment. We have meeting. Everybody’s early for meetings. We have offensive and defensive meetings. That door’s shut. They’re in there. Nothing has changed in the building as far as I know,” Coach O added.

